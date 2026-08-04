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304 / 365
A little rain
created some nice bubbles. On the fall blooming clematis.
August word: close up
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Susan
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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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august26words
Christine Sztukowski
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Nice capture
August 5th, 2026
*lynn
ace
nice clear capture
August 5th, 2026
Fisher Family
So nice to see water drops after such a long dry spell!
Ian
August 5th, 2026
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