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Miles through the years
This summer Miles has been in Rapid City, South Dakota on a summer internship in chemistry and ceramics. He starts his senior year at Cornell College in Mount Vernon Iowa later this month.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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