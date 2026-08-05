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Miles through the years by omabluebird
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Miles through the years

This summer Miles has been in Rapid City, South Dakota on a summer internship in chemistry and ceramics. He starts his senior year at Cornell College in Mount Vernon Iowa later this month.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Susan

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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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