Neighbor's farm on a cloudy day by omabluebird
10 / 365

Neighbor's farm on a cloudy day

It was so beautiful and green in August. The corn has been harvested and fall is here.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
