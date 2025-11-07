Previous
Indoor landscape by omabluebird
Indoor landscape

For the one week only challenge.
This is a community use room, in a large dorm at Grinnell College. The idea is that there will be greenery inside when it is drab or snowy outdoors.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
