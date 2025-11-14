Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Orange cone=Curse of the modern age
The orange cone is definitely a bane of our modern existence. This one is to warn that the sidewalk is closed for construction.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Omabluebird
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
