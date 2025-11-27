Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
Thanksgiving at the farm
This is the alternative to the other tag challenge entry. In this one you can clearly see the barn and the chicken house as well as the dormant garden. Tags: farm and leaf
November word: thanksgiving.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
111
photos
13
followers
29
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
50
51
24
52
25
53
24
54
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
All-Else
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov25words
,
tc-4
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close