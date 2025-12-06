Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Here we go again.
Once again we are in the middle of the storm they show on the news.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
0
0
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
129
photos
16
followers
32
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Latest from all albums
59
60
61
30
62
63
27
31
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
All-Else
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
6th December 2025 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
