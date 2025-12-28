Previous
Fifteen two by omabluebird
34 / 365

Fifteen two

I worked on this image in many different ways before giving up and posting the smurf. I could not get rid of the light reflected on the board. So this is my open for criticism shot.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact