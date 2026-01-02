Sign up
36 / 365
US Hwy 6
U.S. Hwy 6 is the longest highway in the US starting in Cape Cod MA going through 14 states, and ends in Bishop CA. It was named the Grand Army of the Republic Hwy in honor of Union soldiers in 1934.
For Scenes of the Road-81. I was not driving.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
0
0
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
