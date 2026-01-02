Previous
U.S. Hwy 6 is the longest highway in the US starting in Cape Cod MA going through 14 states, and ends in Bishop CA. It was named the Grand Army of the Republic Hwy in honor of Union soldiers in 1934.

For Scenes of the Road-81. I was not driving.
