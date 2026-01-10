Previous
Rainbow fabric by omabluebird
Rainbow fabric

I have quit quilting. I was an art quilter for the last 15 years. I love the art part, but hate the sewing. So I am packing up my fabric collection to give to the thrift store.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Dorothy ace
Someone will appreciate the fabric. Does an art quilter do those wonderful pictures and designs with fabric?
January 11th, 2026  
