38 / 365
Rainbow fabric
I have quit quilting. I was an art quilter for the last 15 years. I love the art part, but hate the sewing. So I am packing up my fabric collection to give to the thrift store.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Omabluebird
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life.
Tags
52wc-2026-w2
Dorothy
ace
Someone will appreciate the fabric. Does an art quilter do those wonderful pictures and designs with fabric?
January 11th, 2026
