Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Prayer shawl
My late sister in law gave me one of the several prayer shawls her church family had given her.
My attempt to do the back to basic perspective challenge. Cropped only.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
197
photos
27
followers
46
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
103
104
41
105
42
106
40
107
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
All-Else
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
19th January 2026 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
b2b-6
Wendy
ace
What a beautiful prayer shawl. Such history with it!
Thank you for entering the back to basics challenge!
January 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thank you for entering the back to basics challenge!