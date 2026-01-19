Previous
Prayer shawl by omabluebird
40 / 365

Prayer shawl

My late sister in law gave me one of the several prayer shawls her church family had given her.
My attempt to do the back to basic perspective challenge. Cropped only.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Wendy ace
What a beautiful prayer shawl. Such history with it!
Thank you for entering the back to basics challenge!
January 20th, 2026  
