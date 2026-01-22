Previous
RR tracks by omabluebird
41 / 365

RR tracks

I was out and about for a while today, but this was the best shot I came up with. Too cold to get out and walk.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Terrific b&w with marvelous leading lines to the vanishing point!
January 23rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding b&w image...neat leading line and vanishing point
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact