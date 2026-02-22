Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
51 / 365
Closeup of the cranes
Word for the day: calm
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
248
photos
31
followers
40
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
136
137
138
139
50
140
51
141
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
All-Else
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
22nd February 2026 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cranes
,
feb26words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close