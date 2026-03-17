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54 / 365
Icy Window
I couldn't resist shooting the ice on my storm door after the big blizzard on the Ides Of March.
Looks best on black.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Carole Sandford
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So pretty!
March 17th, 2026
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