Previous
Icy Window by omabluebird
54 / 365

Icy Window

I couldn't resist shooting the ice on my storm door after the big blizzard on the Ides Of March.
Looks best on black.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact