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Flowers
Some of the photos I made yesterday trying to get a white flower to be yellow
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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