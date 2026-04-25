Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
58 / 365
Carleton
This is my older brother, Carleton, with the Fuji stick he got when he climbed Mt Fuji in the late 1950's. He was in the Marines stationed near there. This is the second birthday since he passed away. I miss him.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
345
photos
40
followers
49
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
57
30
200
31
201
202
32
58
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Everthing everywhere
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fuji
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close