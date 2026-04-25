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Carleton by omabluebird
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Carleton

This is my older brother, Carleton, with the Fuji stick he got when he climbed Mt Fuji in the late 1950's. He was in the Marines stationed near there. This is the second birthday since he passed away. I miss him.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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