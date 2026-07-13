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So that's what it looks like...
This is a soy bean blossom. We see thousands of these plants every day in the summer, but I had never seen one up close.
When my brother was here, I arranged for him to visit a friend's farm. This was a souvenir that he brought back.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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