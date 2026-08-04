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21 years by omabluebird
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21 years

ago tonight, this young man's birth made me a grandmother. What a delightful person he is.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Susan

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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Danette Thompson ace
How nice!
August 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Happy 21st!
August 5th, 2026  
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