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Tulip Magnolia day 6 by omabluebird
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Tulip Magnolia day 6

The north wind doth blow...
And we shall have snow...
Maybe maybe not. Snow is on the forecast for southwest Iowa. Hopefully it will miss us.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Marj ace
The deep purple is stunning! Your poem is fitting for the season.
April 6th, 2026  
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