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Tulip magnolia 13 by omabluebird
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Tulip magnolia 13

You can see why the official non scientific name is saucer magnolia.
https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/magnolia-x-soulangeana/
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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