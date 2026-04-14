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And just like that! by omabluebird
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And just like that!

The tree is filled with large pink blooms. Lots of rain means we better enjoy them quickly.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Carole Sandford ace
They look lovely now!
April 15th, 2026  
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