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Tulip Magnolia 16 by omabluebird
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Tulip Magnolia 16

16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Babs ace
Looks lovely against the blue sky
April 16th, 2026  
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