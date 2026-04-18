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Tulip Magnolia after the storm by omabluebird
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Tulip Magnolia after the storm

High winds, pouring rain and a few drops of hail.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful tulip
April 18th, 2026  
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