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Tulip magnolia day 20 by omabluebird
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Tulip magnolia day 20

I resorted to a little AI for this one.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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