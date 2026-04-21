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Tulip Magnolia day 21 by omabluebird
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Tulip Magnolia day 21

New leaves
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding photography
April 22nd, 2026  
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