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34 / 365
Tulips day 26
These are not in my yard but in a garden tended by professional gardeners.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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