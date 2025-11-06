Sign up
17 / 365
Gourd vase
A favorite memory: when I lived in New Mexico and got together with my friends to paint and adorn gourds.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
74
photos
8
followers
23
following
