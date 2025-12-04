Sign up
30 / 365
Glass
A long time ago I did a lot of still life photography. It is so much more fun now with all the advancements. I have ordered a real camera to try to improve my shots.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
glass
,
minimalism
,
52wc-2025-w49
