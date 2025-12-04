Previous
Glass by omabluebird
30 / 365

Glass

A long time ago I did a lot of still life photography. It is so much more fun now with all the advancements. I have ordered a real camera to try to improve my shots.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
