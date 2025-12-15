Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Christmas cards
This is more like what my studio looks like. I posted a picture earlier of what it looks like when I am getting ready for a project. This is three projects later.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
1
0
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
142
photos
16
followers
32
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
68
69
29
70
30
71
32
72
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Abstract and art
Tags
studio
,
cards
,
acrylic
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like you were very productive. I love the abstract ones and the beautiful colors.
December 15th, 2025
