Previous
Christmas cards by omabluebird
32 / 365

Christmas cards

This is more like what my studio looks like. I posted a picture earlier of what it looks like when I am getting ready for a project. This is three projects later.
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks like you were very productive. I love the abstract ones and the beautiful colors.
December 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact