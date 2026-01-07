Sign up
Dark and the moon
At least twice a year the full moon shines in my bedroom window. I try to catch a photo of it when I can. I have silk scarves that I dyed clothes pinned on to a wire for curtains.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
window
,
moon
