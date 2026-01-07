Previous
Dark and the moon by omabluebird
36 / 365

Dark and the moon

At least twice a year the full moon shines in my bedroom window. I try to catch a photo of it when I can. I have silk scarves that I dyed clothes pinned on to a wire for curtains.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact