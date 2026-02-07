Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
45 / 365
Valentine sweetheart Monet
For the text2image-17 challenge. for this one I used gemini a free version.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
223
photos
30
followers
37
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Latest from all albums
122
123
124
43
125
45
126
44
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Abstract and art
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
text2image-17
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close