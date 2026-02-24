Sign up
Moving
This is a seep across the area where I had just been photographing my flash of red item today. Black background with a sheet of glass across the bottom and a tiny pointed light as well as a larger light off to the side. SOOC with my iphone 16
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
icm-17
,
abstract-95
