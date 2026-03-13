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blue marbled
Funked up photo of just the blue marbled fabric.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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blue
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marbled
gloria jones
ace
Cool abstract
March 13th, 2026
Mary Anne Buss
Looks like a Van Gogh
March 13th, 2026
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