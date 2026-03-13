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blue marbled by omabluebird
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blue marbled

Funked up photo of just the blue marbled fabric.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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gloria jones ace
Cool abstract
March 13th, 2026  
Mary Anne Buss
Looks like a Van Gogh
March 13th, 2026  
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