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Art quilt by omabluebird
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Art quilt

Our art quilting group had a group project that involved each of us making a quilt about historic buildings all around the state. This is Morrill Hall on the Iowa State campus. It is made with fabric that I dyed.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful artwork
July 5th, 2026  
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