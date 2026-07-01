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78 / 365
Art quilt
Our art quilting group had a group project that involved each of us making a quilt about historic buildings all around the state. This is Morrill Hall on the Iowa State campus. It is made with fabric that I dyed.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful artwork
July 5th, 2026
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