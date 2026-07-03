Previous
Desert night by omabluebird
79 / 365

Desert night

A tiny quilt. 5 x 5.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact