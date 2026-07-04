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81 / 365
For purple mountains majesty
An art quilt I made several years ago. Later cut it apart and made something entirely different. I kind of wish I had left it whole.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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mountains
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quilt
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tinyquilt
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2026
*lynn
ace
so colorful
July 5th, 2026
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