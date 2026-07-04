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For purple mountains majesty by omabluebird
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For purple mountains majesty

An art quilt I made several years ago. Later cut it apart and made something entirely different. I kind of wish I had left it whole.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2026  
*lynn ace
so colorful
July 5th, 2026  
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