Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
82 / 365
It seemed like a good idea at the time
This is the piece I made from the quilt I posted yesterday. I had this idea I wanted to try. It turned out to be a lot harder to get it to hang straight than I expected.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
508
photos
44
followers
44
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Latest from all albums
79
271
80
272
81
273
82
274
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Art and fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quilt
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its beautiful
July 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close