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It seemed like a good idea at the time by omabluebird
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It seemed like a good idea at the time

This is the piece I made from the quilt I posted yesterday. I had this idea I wanted to try. It turned out to be a lot harder to get it to hang straight than I expected.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Its beautiful
July 5th, 2026  
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