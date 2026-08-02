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Abstract 2 by omabluebird
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Abstract 2

2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very clever
August 2nd, 2026  
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