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Bubble Web by omabluebird
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Bubble Web

A nice spider created this spot for my abstract today.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
August 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible abstract
August 5th, 2026  
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