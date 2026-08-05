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Blue abstract by omabluebird
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Blue abstract

5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Annie-Sue ace
Great colour - and strong form.
August 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very mysterious
August 5th, 2026  
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