Brave by onarom
1 / 365

Brave

Apparently, it has been a while since I have uploaded anything and now all of my old photos are gone :(
Well, Here is my daughters 5th annual princess photo: Miranda, from Brave. Do you see the bear?
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Dale Morano

@onarom
Born and raised in Illinois, I am ex-military (USAF) that currently lives in Texas and works as an RN in a Neonatal ICU.
Photo Details

Dale Morano
Wow... I lost all of my followers and friends too! Don't let this happen to you! Keep up with your 365
February 6th, 2020  
