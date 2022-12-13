Previous
England has been experiencing an unusual cold spell of weather. The temperature is not expected to rise above zero degrees today. I expect the spider that made this web is taking shelter somewhere!
13th December 2022

@onebyone
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
