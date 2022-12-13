Sign up
8 / 365
Webcicle
England has been experiencing an unusual cold spell of weather. The temperature is not expected to rise above zero degrees today. I expect the spider that made this web is taking shelter somewhere!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
@onebyone
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
8
photos
1
followers
0
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
8
365
Canon EOS 5D
13th December 2022 8:56am
black and white
,
ice
,
winter
,
web
,
sooc
,
monochrome
,
frozen
365 Project
close