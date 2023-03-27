Sign up
112 / 365
Back From Uni
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III
Taken
27th March 2023 1:03pm
portrait
black and white
candid
monochrome
