Previous
Next
Good Pass by onebyone
117 / 365

Good Pass

My niece's hockey team secured promotion to the first division with a 5-0 win today.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

1x1

@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great action from a low perspective - nicely done!
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise