Vacant Property by onebyone
121 / 365

Vacant Property

A home for bees but not occupied at the moment.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
