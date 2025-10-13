Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Invisible Colours
Taken with an IR converted Canon 5D and then converted to monochrome.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
@onebyone
Englishman in Bulgaria. The plan is to take a photo every day and to post it on the same day. No cheating allowed!
Photo Details
Album
New Start
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
13th October 2025 4:06pm
Tags
monochrome
,
ir
