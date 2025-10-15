Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
14 / 365
Liftoff
I recently discovered this amazing book. It features remastered photos from the Apollo missions. Many years of research and work by Andy Saunders went into this and he did an incredible job.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
1x1
ace
@onebyone
Englishman in Bulgaria. The plan is to take a photo every day and to post it on the same day. No cheating allowed!
483
photos
25
followers
27
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
New Start
Camera
NIKON D3S
Taken
15th October 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
Andy Oz
ace
I bought my dad that book for a birthday - it's fantastic isn't it.
The quality of the Hasselblad, and the eye of the photographers, is amazing. One to enjoy for a long time!
October 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
The quality of the Hasselblad, and the eye of the photographers, is amazing. One to enjoy for a long time!