Liftoff by onebyone
Liftoff

I recently discovered this amazing book. It features remastered photos from the Apollo missions. Many years of research and work by Andy Saunders went into this and he did an incredible job.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

ace
@onebyone
Englishman in Bulgaria. The plan is to take a photo every day and to post it on the same day. No cheating allowed!
Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
I bought my dad that book for a birthday - it's fantastic isn't it.
The quality of the Hasselblad, and the eye of the photographers, is amazing. One to enjoy for a long time!
October 15th, 2025  
