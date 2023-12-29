Previous
Tide. by oneshotwinkler
Tide.

19/365. Northern and eastern Germany was hit by a storm tide. We saw only little to none of it. Water reaching the train station isn't all that unusual and might also be part of the regular tide. But it made for a nice little shot.
One-Shot Winkler

@oneshotwinkler
