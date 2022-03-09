Sign up
OneSpine Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Center
Onespine.my is a prominent chiropractic clinic in KL, PJ. We have experienced chiropractors that treat a wide variety of chronic conditions, acute and subacute injuries, pains, and discomforts. To learn more, visit our site.
https://onespine.my/
Address:- NO.38, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 1, Taman Tun Dr Ismail
City:- Kuala Lumpur
Post Code:- 60000
Country:- Malaysia
Phone No:- 017-3366010
