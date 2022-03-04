Sign up
Lovely to See the Sun Again
After ten days of constant rain the sun is finally shining again.
It was so nice to have a walk along Fingal beach this afternoon.
It is very hot and humid again now, but at least I have had a dose of vitamin D.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3661
photos
264
followers
106
following
1% complete
Annie D
ace
lovely Babs...we've only had short peeps of sunshine between bursts of rain.
March 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a beautiful sight and capture, love the blues.
We are supposed to get rain, but unfortunately that is not happening. Wish we could get some from Australia, I feel so sorry when watching the news at night :-)
March 4th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
So happy that you got your vitamin D dose after all that rain! I love the color match (sky/sea/umbrella/tent)!
March 4th, 2022
